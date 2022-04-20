"A real top player"- Jamie Carragher praises Liverpool star for his performance against Manchester United

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has lauded Colombian attacker Luis Diaz for his performance against Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has been an instant hit at Anfield since joining Jurgen Klopp's side from Porto in a deal worth £47 million during the January transfer window.

Diaz opened the scoring in just the fifth minute of the game before Mohamed Salah doubled their lead 17 minutes later.

The Colombian international provided an assist for Sadio Mane, who gave the Reds a 3-0 lead midway through the second half. Mohamed Salah added a fourth in the 85th minute to cap off an incredible team performance.

Salah and Mane once again produced the goods for their team, but it was Luis Diaz who was singled out for praise by Jamie Carragher. The former England international believes the 25-year-old is a 'real top player'.

"It's Sadio Mane who gets the goal, but Liverpool have got a player here [Diaz], a real top player. He got his goal early in the game and he's put this game to bed. It's a fantastic finish with that left foot [from Mane], it really is," Carragher told Sky Sports as per Thesportreview.com.

Luis Diaz has scored four goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside club this season.

The forward's performance against Manchester United helped his side temporarily move into first place in the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp's side are two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand over the EFL Cup champions.

“It’s utterly depressing. Oh my god, what a player he is. His tenacity, his pace, his skill, his spirit and he’s cost not a lot again. They’ve found another one. They’ve got 5 genuinely world class forwards.” [Sky] Gary Neville on Luis Diaz: “It’s utterly depressing. Oh my god, what a player he is. His tenacity, his pace, his skill, his spirit and he’s cost not a lot again. They’ve found another one. They’ve got 5 genuinely world class forwards.” [Sky] https://t.co/lNSugcFxNU

Liverpool's performance against Manchester is likely to have instilled fear in their rivals

Manchester United have been a club in turmoil on and off the pitch in recent months. The Red Devils headed into their game against Liverpool on the back of just two wins in their last six games in the Premier League.

The 2019-20 Premier League champions were therefore heavy favorites to claim victory over the Red Devils on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp's side, however, utterly dominated their arch-rivals.

They maintained 78 percent possession of the football during the game and completed almost two and a half times as many passes as Ralf Rangnick's side.

The Merseyside club's attack also produced a performance for the ages. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane found the back of the net, while Diogo Jota provided the assists for Mane's goal.

The Reds' performance was a clear indication of the incredible form they are in and the strength in depth they possess within their squad.

Their victory over Manchester United is likely to have instilled fear in Manchester City, whom they are fighting for the Premier League title, and their FA Cup final opponents Chelsea.

