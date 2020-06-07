A top-four EPL finish is almost guaranteed, says Man United legend Paul Scholes

EPL Legend Paul Scholes spoke with MUTV in a recent interview about United's season ahead of the league's restart.

Manchester United aim to consolidate a place among the top four in the EPL standings.

EPL Legend is sure that the Red Devils will make into the top four standings

The EPL is set to resume from the 17th of June and Manchester United would love to consolidate their spot among the top four teams on the EPL points table. The Red Devils have been in decent form throughout their EPL 2019/20 campaign and would love to pick up right where they left off.

Manchester United would love to finish in the top four of the EPL standings

Former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes recently spoke in an interview with MUTV where he talked about Manchester United's chances of securing a position on the top four teams in the EPL as well as lifting the FA Cup.

Scholes seems assured about United's chances in the EPL

Paul Scholes was positive when he was asked about the chances of the Red Devils making into the top four positions. He said,

"Yes, I am. I think if we didn't have this break, I think we were certainties to get it. There’s just no knowing how well, we will come out of it. If they can come back, hit the ground running I think they’ve got every chance."

"You just have to wait and see but I think they’ve got a great chance. What is it, three points behind Chelsea? Our fixtures do look quite favourable. Fingers crossed we’ll come back in the same vein of form and hopefully get that Champions League spot at the end of the year."

Winning the FA could be delightful, says EPL Legend Scholes

The former EPL player was also asked about his thoughts on winning the FA Cup. He responded as he talked about lifting the title.

"It’d be great to get to an FA Cup final as well. Although it’ll probably be a little bit strange with no fans there. But still, it’s a trophy and you’d like to win it.

Manchester United looking for a fast start upon EPL restart

The EPL giants were on an unbeaten streak of 11 games in all competitions before the suspension of the EPL season in mid-March.

Before the abrupt suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Manchester United has reduced between the gap to fourth-place Chelsea and themselves to just three points.

Manchester United have been unbeaten in their last eleven games including their EPL fixtures.

Their form has been boosted significantly with the arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo. The break has given key men Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford a chance to recover from their respective injuries.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has a full squad at his disposal for the season's resumption, putting Manchester United in a strong position to mount a serious challenge to Chelsea and Leicester City.

Ighalo has extended his loan duration with the EPL giants

Solskjaer's men are attacking success on three fronts this season, having already booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals, as well as having one foot in the same stage of the Europa League. They currently stand at the fifth place in the EPL standings and would love to start with another win.

Their EPL campaign resumes with a nostalgic trip as they face ex-manager Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspurs on June 19.