"A very good player" - Darren Bent says Premier League star would fit in 'nicely' at Arsenal 

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans will be a good fit at Arsenal. He highlighted the Belgian's experience for his club and the national side and stated that he's a good player.

The 25-year-old has made over 400 appearances at club level with Anderlecht, AS Monaco and current club Leicester City. He has good Premier League experience as well, playing 120 games for the Foxes and contributing 18 goals and 19 assists. Tielemans has also played 39 matches for Belgium so far.

ZICOBALL @ZICOBALL



Reports suggest that Youri Tielemans is linked with a move away from the King Power. The central midfielder has been a consistent performer since arriving in England, proving time after time he’s capable of a pivotal role in a #UCL side.Reports suggest that #AFC find themselves in pole position. Youri Tielemans is linked with a move away from the King Power. The central midfielder has been a consistent performer since arriving in England, proving time after time he’s capable of a pivotal role in a #UCL side.Reports suggest that #AFC find themselves in pole position. https://t.co/XD9FWZqSLg

He has just one year left on his contract with Leicester. If he were to leave this summer, Bent believes the Gunners should sign him. He said on TalkSport (via Mirror):

“If he was to leave, I would like him to come to Arsenal. I really like him, Youri Tielemans. I think he is a very good player, he starts in that Belgium team as well. He has got good quality to him. I think he fits in at Arsenal nicely, I really do.”

Story continues below ad

As per Fichajes, the Gunners are preparing an offer of €35 million for Tielemans this summer. The Belgian has refused to renew his contract with Leicester. Hence, the Foxes will probably look to sell him this summer to not lose him for free next year.

Youri Tielemans could be a great signing for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's men finished fifth in the Premier League table in the 2021-22 season. After starting the season with three consecutive defeats, they climbed back to be in pole position for the fourth pace. However, they eventually lost it to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

One of the major reasons for Arsenal's decline was their thin and inexperienced squad. Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka had done well in midfield for the Gunners. However, Partey's injury completely threw away their control in midfield.

Mohamed Elneny was decent when called upon but Sambi Lokonga didn't impress much. It is clear that Arteta needs to strengthen his midfield, especially with Partey's injury concerns.

Story continues below ad

Africanboyhojay @Hojay_Sax Youri Tielemans will do better at arsenal

Jersey number?? Youri Tielemans will do better at arsenal Jersey number?? https://t.co/0JSIfbQFc1

Tielemans has good Premier League experience and provides control in midfield for both Leicester City and Belgium. While he is adept at breaking up opposition plays, he is also good at initiating attacks and scoring himself as well.

He made 32 Premier League appearances last season, scoring six goals and making four assists.

If the Gunners do sign him, it could be a great addition to their midfield.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far