Aalborg BK vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2025

Aalborg BK and FC Copenhagen trade tackles in a Danish Superliga matchday 20 clash on Sunday at Aalborg Portland Park.

The hosts will look to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Nordsjaelland at the same venue in midweek. All three goals came in the second half, with Benjamin Nygren breaking the deadlock for Nordsjaelland in the 50th minute before missing a 76th-minute penalty. Zidan Sertdemir put Nordjaelland two goals up three minutes later before Aaron Seydel halved the deficit deep into injury time, but an equaliser wasn't to be.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Midtjylland in a top-of-the-table clash. Magnus Mattsson's 55th-minute penalty decided the contest.

The win saw the Lions retain their hold at the summit with 39 points from 19 games, while Aalborg are ninth with 17 points.

Aalborg BK vs FC Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Copenhagen have 55 wins from their last 101 head-to-head games with Aalborg, who have been victorious 22 times.

Their most recent meeting in September saw Copenhagen claim a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to score.

Four of Copenhagen's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Aalborg are winless in nine league games, losing four.

Copenhagen have won their last seven head-to-head games.

Aalborg BK vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

Aalborg are winless in the league since September and haven't claimed a win in this fixture since October 2020. They have home advantage in their favour but are the underdogs.

Copenhagen, for their part, opened up a three-point lead atop the summit with their victory last weekend. They will look to consolidate that by claiming maximum points. Their games have tended to be keenly contested, with five of their last six decided by one-goal margins.

Nevertheless, expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Aalborg 1-2 Copenhagen

Aalborg BK vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

