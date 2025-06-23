Aalesund vs Viking Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2025

Aalesund and Viking return to action in the NM Cup when they go head-to-head at the Color Line Stadion on Wednesday. Kjetil Rekdal’s men, who are unbeaten at home this season, will be looking to stun the visitors and reach the semi-finals.

Twenty-year-old midfielder Henrik Melland grabbed the headlines for Aalesund as he struck in the 86th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Odd in the 1st Division on Saturday.

Before that, Rekdal’s side were on a four-game winless run (2L 2D) in the league, where they are currently eighth in the table with 17 points from 11 matches.

Aalesund return to action in the NM Cup, where they are the giant-slayers this season, having knocked out Eliteserien outfit Bodo/Glimt and HamKam en route to the quarter-finals.

Viking, on the other hand, maintained their fine run of results at the weekend when they secured a 3-0 victory over Fredrikstad in their Eliteserien clash at the Viking Stadion.

Morten Jensen’s men have won eight back-to-back games across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last 16 matches across all competitions, claiming 14 wins and two draws since kicking off the season with a 3-1 loss against Valerenga in March’s season opener.

Viking return to action in the NM Cup, where they have stormed to the quarter-finals, scoring a staggering 17 goals and keeping four clean sheets in their four games so far.

Aalesund vs Viking Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Viking boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Aalesund have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Aalesund are unbeaten in their nine home games across all competitions this season, picking up five wins and four draws so far.

Viking are on a run of nine back-to-back away victories, scoring 32 goals and keeping six clean sheets since March’s 3-1 defeat at Valerenga.

Aalesund vs Viking Prediction

While Aalesund have been tough to crack at home this season, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against division powerhouse Viking who boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad.

While Aalesund have seen off two Eliteserien sides in the most recent two rounds, we predict Viking will come away with the desired result at the Color Line Stadion.

Prediction: Aalesund 1-3 Viking

Aalesund vs Viking Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Viking to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of their last nine encounters)

