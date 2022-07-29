Aalesunds vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Fresh off the back of an emphatic 8-0 thrashing of Linfield in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, Bodo/Glimt visit the Color Line Stadion to face Aalesunds FK on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the weekend desperate to get one over the Glimt, having lost each of their last seven meetings since October 2016.

FK Bodø/Glimt @Glimt Glimt gjør et spillerbytte. Joel Mvuka går av, mens Gilbert Koomson kommer inn. Glimt gjør et spillerbytte. Joel Mvuka går av, mens Gilbert Koomson kommer inn. https://t.co/cTWQjFXZXQ

Aalesunds were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a goalless draw with Rosenborg two Sundays ago.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Strømsgodset on July 3 which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end before playing out a 2-2 draw against Sandefjord Fotball nine days later.

Aalesunds head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games on home turf, claiming two wins and two draws since May’s 2-0 loss to Molde FK.

Having suffered a 1-0 loss in the first leg, Bodo/Glimt steamrolled Northern Irish side Linfield 8-0 in the second leg of the second round of the Champions League qualifiers last time out.

They have now returned to Eliteserien, where they are currently on a three-game winning streak, scoring 11 goals and conceding once in that time.

With 28 points from 15 games, Bodo/Glimt are currently third in the league standings, seven points and four places above Saturday’s hosts.

Aalesunds vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head

With 15 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides, Bodo/Glimt boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Aalesunds have picked up seven wins, while five games have ended all square. Bodo/Glimt are currently on a seven-game winning streak against the hosts.

Aalesunds Form Guide: D-D-W-L-L

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Aalesunds vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

Aalesunds

The hosts will take to the pitch without Erlend Segberg, who suffered a fractured leg back in May.

Injured: Erlend Segberg

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt

Brede Moe, Sondre Brunstad Fet and Morten Konradsen are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out this weekend’s game.

Injured: Brede Moe, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen

Suspended: None

Aalesunds vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI

Aalesunds Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sten Grytebust; Besim Serbecic, David Fällman, Juel Andersen; Petar Golubovic, Nenass, Kristoffer Barmen, Dario Canadjija, Dybvik Määttä; Simen Bolkan Nordli, Kristoffer Odemarksbakken

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Brice Wembangomo, Helstad Amundsen, Marius Høibråten, Alfons Sampsted; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Ulrik Saltnes; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Victor Boniface, Amahl Pellegrino

Aalesunds vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Off the back of a 8-0 victory in the Champions League qualifiers, Bodo/Glimt will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. They face a side against whom they are currently on a seven-match winning streak and we are backing them to extend this fine record on Saturday.

Prediction: Aalesunds 0-3 Bodo/Glimt

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far