Aaron Ramsdale reacts with ‘it doesn’t matter what people say’ claim after criticism aimed at Arsenal over celebration 

Aaron Ramsdale has defended his Arsenal teammates for their celebrations following their 2-1 victory over Fulham on Saturday, August 27.

The Gunners maintained their 100% record this season after beating the newly promoted side, despite falling behind at the Emirates Stadium. The result prompted massive celebrations from Mikel Arteta's side, which was mocked by many.

One of those who commented on Arsenal's antics was former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys, who used his blog to slam the north London side.

The now BEiN presenter branded the players "disrespectful." This isn't the first time the Gunners have been accused of going over the top following a victory either.

When asked for his verdict on those who question his team's behavior after triumphs, Ramsdale gave a defiant statement.

The England goalkeeper proclaimed (as quoted by The Mirror):

"Any game in the Premier League is tough to win, it doesn’t matter what people say about celebrating, we’re going to celebrate how we want to, every Premier League win we get."

He added:

"This the loudest I’ve heard [Emirates Stadium]. Obviously it helps that we’re winning on the pitch, but it’s in the times of struggle within the game that they’re coming to our aid and helping us, and it really does lift us. Hopefully we can carry on winning these games at home and make it a fortress."

Richard Keys ridicules Arsenal for their celebrations after victory over Fulham

Keys is known for his outspoken views and he had some strong words for the north London outfit on his most recent blog.

The 65-year-old presenter believes their behavior after the victory over Marco Silva's side says more about Arsenal's current expectations. He explained:

"Arsenal over-celebrated their win over Fulham. It was disrespectful to the opposition. And for me - it is a measure of how far they’ve fallen. I’m not blaming the fans. I get it. Enjoy your wins. Enjoy your day out, you’ve spent enough on it. But Arteta and his coaching staff went over the top. They were running round like they’d just won the CL (Champions League)."

He added:

"They’d beaten newly-promoted Fulham 2-1. That’s all. Nothing more. Save the drama for a win over Spurs, Liverpool, or a valiant performance against City the likes of which Newcastle gave the previous week. I say again, the win over Fulham was over-celebrated, and it was embarrassing."

Regardless, Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table and will next face Aston Villa at the Emirates on August 31.

