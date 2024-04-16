Abdish vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2024 

Abdish will welcome Central Coast Mariners to the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium for the first leg of their AFC Cup semifinal tie on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the clash on the back of a 5-0 away thrashing of Kyrgyzaltyn in the Kyrgyzstan Premier Liga. Ayzar Akmatov, Khristiyan Brauzman, Kayrat Zhyrgalbek, Suleiman Muhadow and Khristiyan Brauzman all scored to guide their side to victory.

Central Coast Mariners, meanwhile, saw off Western United with a 2-0 away win in the Australian A-League. Maximilien Balard and Christian Theoharous scored second-half goals to inspire the win.

The Mariners will turn their focus back to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with a 4-0 aggregate win over Odisha FC in the quarterfinal. Abdish saw off Taichung with an 8-1 aggregate victory in the last eight.

Abdish vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Abdish are currently on an 18-game unbeaten streak across competitions (16 wins).

Seven of Central Coast Mariners' last nine competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Abdish's last seven games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Abdish's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Seven of Central Coast Mariners' last eight away games have produced less than three goals.

Abdish vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Abdish are the heavy underdogs on paper but the Kazakh champions will hope to take advantage of playing at home. They are currently on a 14-game winning run in all competitions and have not tasted defeat since August 2023. They are defending Kazakh champions and are the early pacesetters in the new campaign.

Central Coast Mariners, for their part, are also leading the way domestically in the A League and are on course to successfully defend their title. They are also the favorites to go all the way in the AFC Cup.

Abdish's games have been high-scoring affairs and we are backing this trend to continue. Expect Central Coast Mariners to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Abdish 1-3 Central Coast

Abdish vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central Coast Mariners to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

