Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Aberdeen will welcome reigning champions Celtic to Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. The hosts lost their campaign opener last week while the Bhoys got their title defense underway with a win.

The Dons met Hearts last week, and an own goal from Graeme Shinnie put them one goal down early on in the first half. Hearts had a goal ruled out in the stoppage time of the first half, and Stuart Findlay doubled their lead after the break. Notably, it was the fifth consecutive loss in the league for the Dons.

The visitors played St. Mirren in their campaign opener and recorded a narrow 1-0 home triumph. They had a goal ruled out by VAR in the 69th minute, and Luke McCowan scored the winner in the 87th minute.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 327 times in all competitions. As expected, the defending champions have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 186 wins. The hosts have 71 wins, and 70 games have ended in draws.

They met six times across all competitions last season. The visitors registered four wins, scoring at least five goals in three of these wins.

They last met in the Scottish Cup final in May, and the Dons defeated the Bhoys 4-3 on penalties.

The hosts are winless in league meetings against the Bhoys since 2018, with that triumph registered at Celtic Park.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have scored five goals apiece in three of their last five away games in the Premiership.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction

The Dons failed to score in their campaign opener and will look to improve upon that record in their first home game of the season. Notably, they are winless at home in this fixture since 2016, which is a cause for concern.

New signing Emmanuel Gyamfi and defender Kristers Tobers are confirmed absentees for the hosts. Gavin Molloy is nursing a shoulder injury and is a doubt.

The Bhoys got their campaign underway with a narrow win while keeping a clean sheet and will look to build on that form. They scored 20 goals in six meetings against the hosts last season.

Jota remains sidelined with an ACL injury and is the only confirmed absentee in Brendan Rodgers' squad.

The visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture, and considering Aberdeen's losing streak in the Premiership, we back the reigning champions to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-2 Celtic

Aberdeen vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

