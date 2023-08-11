Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2023

Aberdeen will entertain reigning champions Celtic at the Pittodrie Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The hosts were held to a goalless draw by Livingston in their campaign opener last week. The visitors kicked off their title defense with a 4-2 home win over Ross County. David Turnbull bagged a brace while Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O'Riley added goals in the first and second halves respectively to mark Brendan Rogers' return to the club with a win.

The hosts were one of the four teams to keep a clean sheet in the campaign opener while the visitors produced the best attacking display, scoring four goals.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 317 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1905. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these games with 180 wins. The hosts have 71 wins to their name and 66 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 21 meetings against the hosts, dropping points just three times in that period.

The visitors have kept four clean sheets in a row against the hosts.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last eight games in all competitions, including friendlies. The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last five games in all competitions.

The hosts' last win against the visitors came in the second phase of the Premiership in the 2017-18 campaign, with that win coming away from home. Their last home win over the Glasgow giants came in the 2015-16 Premiership campaign.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven meetings against the hosts while conceding just four goals in that period.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction

The Dons have struggled in their recent meetings against the visitors, failing to score in the last four meetings. They last recorded a home win over the reigning champions in 2016. While they managed to keep a clean sheet in their campaign opener last week, they failed to find the back of the net as well.

The Bhoys kicked off their title defense with a comfortable 4-2 win last week and are likely to enjoy yet another prolific outing in this match. They scored nine goals without a reply in their two league meetings against the hosts last season.

Considering the visitors' dominance in their recent meetings against the hosts, we back them to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Aberdeen 0-3 Celtic

Aberdeen vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kyogo Furuhashi to score or assist any time - Yes