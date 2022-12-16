Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022

Aberdeen will entertain reigning champions Celtic at the Pittodrie Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (December 17).

The hosts have kicked off their campaign on a positive note and are in third place in the standings. Bojan Miovski's winner from the spot helped them beat Dundee United in their last game at home.

Celtic, meanwhile, have won their last eight league games and are atop the standings, enjoying a nine-point lead over local rivals Rangers. Goals from David Turnbull and Sead Hakšabanovic helped them to a 2-1 comeback win over Ross County..

Ange Postecoglou's men lost 4-3 to Rennes in a friendly Saturday, while Aberdeen will be playing their first game in over a month.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long history and have met 314 times across competitions, with their first meeting in 1905. As expected, Celtic have been the dominant team, leading 177-71, while 66 games have ended in draws.

Celtic have won 12 of their last 14 games at Aberdeen across competitions

Aberdeen have won their last five home games in the Premiership.

Celtic have scored at least twice in 12 of their last 13 games at Aberdeen across cmpetitions.

Celtic have the best-attacking and defensive record in the Scottish Premiership, scoring 50 goals in 15 games and conceding just 13.

Celtic are the only team to have not played a draw in the Premiership, while no team has played fewer draws than Aberdeen (1) in the competition this season.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction

Aberdeen have suffered just one defeat at home across competitions this season, winning the others.. They have won their last six games at home, scoring 20 goals and conceding three.

The Bhoys, meanwhile, have an impeccable record against Aberdeen and have not lost since 2018, dropping points just thrice. Celtic have enjoyed a solid run this season, but given Aberdeen's home form, a cagey draw could ensue.

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-1 Celtic

Aberdeen vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Celtic to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Kyogo Furuhashi or Bojan Miovski to score any time - Yes

