Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3, 2024 

Celtic visit the Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday (February 3) to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, looking to extend their winning league run to six games.

Since losing 2-0 to Hearts on matchday 18, the Hoops have cruised past Livingston, Dundee, Rangers, St. Mirren and Ross County. With 57 points in 23 games, Celtic are atop the league and look poised to retain their top-flight crown. During their recent run, Brendan Rodgers' side also stormed past Buckie Thistle 5-0 in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are down in eighth position in the points table with only 24 points from 21 games and are without a win in three outings. Their sixth and latest top-flight victory came against Ross County, a 3-0 road victory. Jamie McGrath struck a brace in the opening stanza before Bojan Miovski added a third late on.

Since then, the Dandies have seen a pair of 1-1 draws to St. Johnstone and Dundee either side of a 2-0 loss to Hearts.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 109 previous clashes, Celtic lead Aberdeen 89-11.

Celtic are on a nine-game winning run in the fixture and a 23-game unbeaten run since May 2018.

Celtic have won their last five league games and six across competitions,

The visitors have won their last two away league games:3-0: vs Dundee and St. Mirren.

Celtic have not conceded in their last three games across competitions.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction

Aberdeen are the firm underdogs.Their form isn't the most promising, and their record against Celtic isn't the most encouraging. The Hoops, by contrast, are breathing fire, and that run should continue.

Prediction: Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

Aberdeen vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No