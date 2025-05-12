Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Aberdeen will host Celtic at the Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership campaign. The home side have had disappointing results in consecutive outings and now run the risk of missing out on continental football late in the season.

They were thrashed 4-0 by Rangers in their last match, conceding all four goals in the second half. The Dons, who remain fourth in the table, are only three points above fifth-placed Dundee United but could confirm their place in Europe with a win this week while a point could also suffice.

Celtic have nothing left to play for in the league after confirming a fourth consecutive Premiership title last month. They picked up a 3-1 comeback victory over Hibernian last time out featuring goals from three different players including Reo Hatate, who registered his 10th league strike of the campaign.

With the Scottish Cup final approaching, Brendan Rodgers' men will be keen to use the midweek league clash to size up their opponents who still have all to play for in the Premiership.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 350 meetings between Aberdeen and Celtic. The home side have won 79 of those games while the visitors have won 198 times with their other 73 contests ending level.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 12-1.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 29 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

The Celts have the best offensive and defensive records in the Scottish top-flight this term with 106 goals scored and 24 conceded.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction

The Dons are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their previous eight outings. They are, however, undefeated in their last seven games at the Pittodrie Stadium and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Celtic are undefeated in their last five matches picking up four wins in that period. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should reflect that with a win this week.

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-3 Celtic

Aberdeen vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

