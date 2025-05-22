Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Aberdeen square off against defending champions Celtic at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday. The Dons are back in the final for the first time since 2017, suffering a narrow loss to the reigning champions.

The Dons overcame Hearts 2-1 in the semi-finals last month. They took the lead through Craig Gordon's own goal, but Lawrence Shankland pulled Hearts level 10 minutes later. Late drama ensued as Oday Dabbagh scored the winner in the 118th minute. They have endured a poor run of form, losing four games in May.

Celtic, meanwhile, booked a place in the final for the third season in a row with a comfortable 5-0 win over St. Johnstone. They extended their unbeaten streak across competitions to seven games with a 1-1 home draw with St. Mirren last week. James Forrest scored his first goal of the league campaign with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 326 times across competitions, with Celtic leading 186-71.

They have met 10 times in the Scottish Cup, with seven meetings in the final. The defending champions lead 6-3.

Aberdeen have failed to score in two of their last four games.

Celtic have conceded in four games in May.

The Bhoys have scored at least five goals in three of their five meetings against the Dons across competitions this season.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction

Aberdeen head into the match on a four-game losing streak, conceding 12 goals, scoring twice. After a 2-2 draw in their first meeting of the season against the Bhoys in October, they have suffered four consecutive defeats against the Scottish Premiership champions.

Jack MacKenzie was hit by a piece of a chair thrown onto the pitch against Dundee United last week but is in contention to start.

Celtic, meanwhile, have scored five goals each in four of their last seven games across competitions. They have won their last 14 games in the Scottish Cup, including a win on penalties over Aberdeen last season. They have scored at least thrice in nine games, keeping nine clean sheets.

Manager Brendan Rodgers remains without Jota, a long-term absentee. Reo Hatate was injured last week, but Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston are fit enough to start.

Considering the form of both teams and the defending champions' dominance in this fixture, expect the Bhoys to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-3 Celtic

Aberdeen vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

