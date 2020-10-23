Aberdeen vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Action continues in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, as Aberdeen face off with reigning champions Celtic at Pittodrie.

Celtic will be looking to bounce back from their Europa League loss to AC Milan at Celtic Park, while Aberdeen will be hoping to continue a strong run that’s seen them lose just one of their last seven matches.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Aberdeen have faced off with Celtic on 84 occasions in the past, with Celtic dominating, winning 67 of those games. Last season was no different, as Celtic picked up three wins over Aberdeen before the campaign was curtailed due to COVID-19.

It’s largely been business as usual for Neil Lennon’s side this season. They’ve won eight of their opening 10 games – although they did suffer a loss to Rangers in the season’s first Old Firm derby last weekend.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, have recovered from a sticky start to the campaign that saw three games cancelled due to COVID-19. They’ve won six of their last eight domestic games, with the only loss coming to Motherwell in September.

Aberdeen form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Celtic form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Aberdeen vs Celtic Team News

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will be without goalkeeper Tomas Cerny and left-back Greg Leigh, both of whom are on the sidelines with injuries. No players are suspended, but midfielder Ross McCrorie will need to be careful after receiving four bookings thus far this season.

Injured: Tomas Cerny, Greg Leigh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic will be without midfielders Mikey Johnston and James Forrest, who are still recovering from injuries. Hatem Abd Elhamed and Nir Bitton are also doubtful for this match after contracting COVID-19, although they should be available again soon.

The biggest issue for Neil Lennon, however, surrounds top scorer Odsonne Edouard. He’s doubtful due to fitness concerns following a period of self-isolation after a positive COVID-19 test.

Injured: Mikey Johnston, James Forrest

Doubtful: Hatem Abd Elhamed, Nir Bitton, Odsonne Edouard

Suspended: None

🗣️ "Their reaction in the second half and their will to win was there to see. It’s a defeat, but we’ve got to take something from it and improve on it – which we will."#CELACM #UEL — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) October 23, 2020

Aberdeen vs Celtic Predicted XI

Aberdeen predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Ash Taylor, Andrew Considine, Connor McLennan, Ross McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson, Jonny Hayes, Ryan Edmondson, Ryan Hedges, Marley Watkins

Celtic predicted XI (3-5-2): Vasilios Barkas, Stephen Welsh, Shane Duffy, Kristoffer Ajer, Jeremie Frimpong, Scott Brown, Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor, Diego Laxalt, Albian Ajeti, Mohamed Elyounoussi

Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic have struggled in their last two games, and the loss of top striker Odsonne Edouard will be a big miss for them. However, Neil Lennon’s side still have plenty of quality to call upon and will be looking to rebound from their last two losses.

With that in mind, Aberdeen will probably put up a good fight here, but should still lose in a game that will likely be business as usual for Celtic.

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-2 Celtic