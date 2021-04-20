Aberdeen vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

The Scottish Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Aberdeen welcome Celtic to the Pittodrie Stadium.

Both sides secured victory in their weekend Scottish Cup ties and will now aim to build on that result.

Aberdeen continued their impressive domestic run this season by grabbing a hard-earned win over Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

With both sides level after 120 minutes, Allan Russell's men grabbed a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win to progress into the quarter-finals.

This was their third win on the bounce since going three games without a win back in March.

Meanwhile, Celtic were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by arch-rivals Rangers in their last game.

Rangers claimed a 2-0 win thanks to Steven Davis' 10th-minute opener and Jonjoe Kenny’s 37th-minute own goal.

With nothing to play for now, Celtic will now aim to finish the season strongly, starting with claiming a win over Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Head-To-Head

Celtic have been utterly dominant in this fixture, claiming 70 wins from their 88 meetings. The hosts have managed just 10 wins while it has ended all square on eight occasions.

Their most recent encounter came back in February, when Celtic held on for a narrow 1-0 win.

Aberdeen Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Celtic Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L

Aberdeen vs Celtic Team News

Aberdeen

The hosts will be without the services of 25-year-old forward Ryan Hedges, who is out with a muscle injury

The 25-year-old is joined on the treatment table by Greg Leigh and Michael Devlin, who are sidelined with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

However, Joe Lewis is a major doubt for this tie after he was hauled off in the midweek Scottish Cup tie against Livingston.

Injured: Ryan Hedges, Greg Leigh, Michael Devlin

Suspended: None

Celtic

Celtic, meanwhile, will once again be without the services of Christopher Jullien due to a knee injury. Other than that, the visitors come into this clash with a clean bill of health.

Injured: Christopher Jullien

Suspended: None

Aberdeen vs Celtic Predicted XI

Aberdeen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lewis; Tommie Hoban, Ash Taylor, Andrew Considine; Connor McLennan, Ross McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson, Dean Campbell, Niall McGinn; Florian Kamberi, Callum Hendry

Celtic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Scott Bain; Jonjoe Kenny, Stephen Welsh, Kristoffer Ajer, Diego Laxalt; David Turnbull, Scott Brown; Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, James Forrest; Leigh Griffiths

Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction

With 70 wins in their last 89 meetings with Aberdeen, Celtic have the clear upper hand in this fixture. We predict this will continue as they currently boast a stronger squad.

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-3 Celtic