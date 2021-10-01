Aberdeen vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Aberdeen and Celtic will battle for three points in the Scottish Premiership in Sunday's lunchtime kickoff.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to St. Mirren last Sunday. Connor Ronan scored in either half to guide his side to all three points.

Celtic suffered a debilitating 4-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on home turf in the Europa League on Thursday. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the Bundesliga side to leave the Bhoys rooted to the bottom of the table in Group G.

Just two points separates Sunday's opponents in the domestic table. Celtic are slightly better off in sixth place, with 10 points from seven games, while Aberdeen are two points and one spot below them.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 89 occasions in the past and Celtic have a much better record with 70 wins to their name.

Aberdeen were victorious on just 10 occasions while nine matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw that saw Lewis Ferguson and Leon Griffiths score in either half to share the spoils.

The hosts have been on a poor run of form and are currently on an eight-game winless run in all competitions. Celtic have fared slightly better with just one win from their last five matches in all competitions.

Aberdeen form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Celtic form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Aberdeen vs Celtic Team News

Aberdeen

Marley Watkins, Michael Devlin, Matthew Kennedy and Andrew Considine have all been sidelined with injury problems. Teddy Jenks will serve out his suspension for the double booking he received against St. Mirren.

Long-term Celtic skipper Scott Brown will square off with his former side.

Injuries: Marley Watkins, Michael Devlin, Matthew Kennedy, Andrew Considine

Suspension: Teddy Jenks

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, James Forrest, Josip Juranovic, Michael Johnston and long-term absentee Christopher Jullien have all been ruled out with injuries..

Injuries: Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, James Forrest, Josip Juranovic, Michael Johnston

Suspension: None

Aberdeen vs Celtic Predicted XI

Aberdeen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Lewis (GK); Jack MacKenzie, Ross McCrorie, David Bates, Calvin Ransay; Lewis Ferguson, Scott Brown; Jonathan Hayes, Matthew Longstaff, Ryan Hedges; Christian Ramirez

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt; Ismaila Soro, Tom Rogic, David Turnbull; Albian Ajeti, Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi

Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction

Neither side's recent form gives any conviction and the struggle for confidence could be reflected in their output on Sunday.

Despite their need for maximum points, it is more likely that both sides will share the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-1 Celtic

