Aberdeen vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

The Scottish Premiership returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Aberdeen play host to Celtic at the Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors head into the game on a blistering 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Aberdeen continue to struggle for form as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Livingston last Saturday.

They have now failed to win any of their last four league games, managing two draws and losing two in that time.

With 29 points from 24 games, Aberdeen are currently seventh in the Premiership table, one point off sixth-placed Dundee United.

Meanwhile, Celtic continued their charge for the league title as they claimed an emphatic 4-0 win over Motherwell last time out.

They have now won each of their most recent seven games, while they are unbeaten in their last 15 across all competitions.

Celtic currently sit top of the Premiership standings after claiming 60 points from 25 games, one point above second-placed Rangers.

Aberdeen vs Celtic Head-To-Head

Celtic have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 72 wins from the last 91 meetings between the sides. Aberdeen have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine different occasions.

Aberdeen Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Celtic Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Aberdeen vs Celtic Team News

Aberdeen

The hosts will be without the services of Michael Devlin, Andrew Considine and Marley Watkins, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Michael Devlin, Andrew Considine, Marley Watkins

Suspended: None

Celtic

David Turnbull, Karamoko Dembele, Albian Ajeti, Yosuke Ideguchi and Kyogo Furuhashi are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Injured: David Turnbull, Karamoko Dembele, Albian Ajeti, Yosuke Ideguchi, Kyogo Furuhashi

Suspended: None

Aberdeen vs Celtic Predicted XI

Aberdeen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Joe Lewis; Jack Mackenzie, David Bates, Ross McCrorie; Calvin Ramsey, Lewis Ferguson, Teddy Jenks, Funso Ojo; Jonny Hayes, Christian Ramirez, Vicente Besuijen

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Matt O'Riley, James McCarthy, Reo Hatate, Liel Abada, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda

Aberdeen vs Celtic Prediction

While Aberdeen will be looking to find their feet, they face the daunting task of going up against a rampant Celtic side who are unbeaten in the last 16 meetings between the sides.

Celtic seem simply unstoppable at the moment and we predict they will come away with all three points on Wednesday.

Prediction: Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

