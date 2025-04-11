Aberdeen vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Aberdeen will host Rangers at the Pittodri Stadium on Sunday in the final round of the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership regular season. The home side have enjoyed a strong season and have since guaranteed a top-six finish while also remaining in the Scottish Cup.

They beat Ross County 1-0 on the road last time out, with Shayden Morris scoring the sole goal of the game in the first half. The Dons sit fourth in the table and could finish the regular season a spot higher should they win this weekend and Hibernian fail to win elsewhere.

Rangers have endured an underwhelming domestic campaign despite their exploits on the continental stage. They suffered a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Hibernian last time out in the league before holding on for a goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal clash.

The visitors will finish the regular season in second place but must step things up significantly in the final weeks of the season if they are to secure silverware.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 340 meetings between the two clubs. Aberdeen have won 83 of those games, while Rangers have won 169 times, with their other 88 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

The Gers have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Scottish top flight this season, with 66 goals scored and 33 conceded.

The Dons have conceded 47 goals in the Premiership this season, the highest of any side currently in the top six.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Prediction

Aberdeen have won three of their last four games and have lost just one of their last nine across all competitions. They have won all but one of their last five home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Rangers are on a run of consecutive winless and goalless outings and will be desperate to turn things around this weekend. They have won their last six games on the road and should extend that streak come Sunday.

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-2 Rangers

Aberdeen vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five league matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More