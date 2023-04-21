Aberdeen vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23, 2023 

Aberdeen host Rangers at the Pittodrie Stadium on Sunday (April 23) in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of results and have sealed a third-place finish in the regular season. Aberdeen beat Ross County 1-0 in their last outing, with team top scorer Luis Lopes netting the winner inside 20 minutes. Aberdeen have picked up 50 points from 32 games.

Rangers, meanwhile, have also enjoyed a largely positive campaign but sit quite some distance behind rivals and leaders Celtic. They thrashed St. Mirren 5-2 in their last game. Four different players got on the scoresheet, including Alfredo Morelos, who netted twice to end a seven-game league scoring drought. The visitors are second in the standings with 79 points from 32 games.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark their 75th meeting, with Rangers leading 46-10.

The visitors have won their last four games in the fixture and are unbeaten in their last 14 since 2019.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in ten games in the fixture.

Only four of Aberdeen's 14 league defeats this season have come at home.

Rangers have picked up 35 points on the road this season. Only Celtic (43) have picked up more.

The Gers have the second-best offensive record in the top flight this season, scoring 81 times.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Prediction

Aberdeen have won their last six games after losing six of their previous seven. They have won their last four home games. Rangers, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven games across competitions.

The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors emerge victorious.

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-2 Rangers

Aberdeen vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings.)

