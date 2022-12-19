Aberdeen vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20, 2022

Aberdeen will welcome Rangers to the Pittodrie Stadium in Scottish Premiership action on Tuesday (December 20).

The hosts have done well this season and are in third place in the standings, but 11 points separate them from second-placed Rangers. They're coming off a 1-0 defeat at home to ague leaders and reigning champions Celtic, with Callum McGregor scoring an 87th-minute winner.

Rangers, meanwhile, resumed their league campaign following the international break with a hard-fought 3-2 home win over Hibernian. They came back from behind twice before Alfredo Morelos scored the decisive goal in the 62nd minute.

The Glasgow giants remain in second place, as first-placed Celtic also secured a win to lead by nine points. Aberdeen retained their third place despite the loss but will need to avoid dropping points, as only two points separate them from sixth-placed Livingston.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 292 times across competitions. Rangers lead 142-67, while 83 games have ended in draws.

Rangers are unbeaten in 19 of their last 21 Scottish Premiership games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 12 games against Aberdeen across competitions.

Rangers are unbeaten at Aberdeen since 2018, while the hosts' last league win over Rangers came in 2016.

Aberdeen have drawn just once in the league games, and their last 11 games have produced conclusive results.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Prediction

Aberdeen have won six of their last seven home games in the league, scoring 20 goals. They will look to continue their momentum against the visitors.

The Gers, meanwhile, are winless in their last three away games and might struggle. Nonetheless, they have a solid record against Aberdeen and should be able to avoid defeat. Considering the same, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Aberdeen 2-2 Rangers

Aberdeen vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Rangers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

