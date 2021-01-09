Aberdeen vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Rangers travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League after a massive win in the Old Firm Derby at Ibrox last Saturday.

That 1-0 win, thanks to an own goal from Callum McGregor, put Rangers 19 points ahead of their great rivals in the standings. With 62 points from 22 games so far, Rangers are in command of their own destiny, even though Celtic have played three fewer games than them for now.

Steven Gerrard believes his players will go into Sunday's match Aberdeen with confidence high but he insists they will need to be at their very best if they want to keep building on their recent momentum.



Read more from the manager 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 8, 2021

As has been emphasised a few times by now, Steven Gerrard's side haven't dropped a point in the league since mid-September, and with 16 games to go, look in prime position to finally end nine years of Celtic dominance in the Scottish Premier League.

Aberdeen themselves are not in a shabby position, with the Dons just four points behind Celtic at the moment, even though they have played a game more.

They couldn't take full advantage of Celtic's loss last weekend though, as they were held to a goalless stalemate by Dundee United.

💪🏼 We continue our preparations ahead of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/JemX88vkpS — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 8, 2021

Aberdeen vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have won 40 of the last 66 games that they have played against Aberdeen, while they have lost ten times. 16 of those games have ended in draws.

Advertisement

Aberdeen form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Rangers form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Aberdeen vs Rangers team news

Aberdeen

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch has a groin injury, which will keep him out of this game. Aberdeen will also miss Michael Devlin and Marley Watkins, who have ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

Ross McCrorie is ineligible to face his parent club.

Injured: Dylan McGeouch, Michael Devlin, Marley Watkins

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ross McCrorie

Rangers

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield could miss up to a month of action more, after he sustained ankle ligament damage in the league game against Hibernian last month. Ryan Jack is still out with a muscle injury. Nikola Katic's recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament could end with a return to training at the end of this month.

Injured: Nikola Katic, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield

Suspended: None

Aberdeen vs Rangers Predicted XI

Aberdeen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Joe Lewis; Tommie Hoban, Ash Taylor, Andrew Considine; Ryan Hedges, Lewis Ferguson, Funso Ojo, Matty Kennedy; Ryan Edmondson, Curtis Main, Sam Cosgrove

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

Aberdeen vs Rangers Prediction

With Rangers's record this season, especially their simple refusal to concede league goals (they've conceded just five this season), it is hard to look past them winning any game they play. We are predicting another comfortable win as Gerrard's team continue their march to the title.

Prediction: Aberdeen 0-2 Rangers