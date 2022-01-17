Aberdeen vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Aberdeen and Rangers take to the pitch for the first time this year on Tuesday when they square off at the Pittodrie Stadium.

The visitors head into the game on a blistering nine-game winning streak in the Scottish Premiership and will look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

After seeing their last two games postponed due to COVID-19, Aberdeen will take to the pitch for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday.

They were last in action on December 26, when they secured a 2-1 victory over Dundee FC on home turf.

Aberdeen have won four of their last five games and this fine run has seen them rise to sixth place in the Premiership table.

Meanwhile, Rangers maintained their super run of results last time out as they claimed a 2-0 win over St. Mirren.

They have now won four games on the spin, while they are unbeaten in each of their last nine in all competitions.

With 51 points from 20 games, Rangers currently lead the way in the league table with a healthy six-point lead over second-placed Celtic.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Head-To-Head

Rangers have been utterly imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 42 wins from their last 69 encounters. Aberdeen have managed just 10 wins in that time, while 17 games have ended all square.

Aberdeen Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Rangers Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Aberdeen vs Rangers Team News

Aberdeen

Matthew Kennedy, Andrew Considine, Michael Devlin and Dylan McGeouch are all on the club’s injury table and will sit out the game.

Injured: Matthew Kennedy, Andrew Considine, Michael Devlin, Dylan McGeouch

Suspended: None

Rangers

Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe, Leon Balogun and Nnamdi Ofoborh are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the visitors. Joe Aribo is currently on international duty with Nigeria at the ongoing AFCON.

Injured: Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe, Leon Balogun, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Joe Aribo

Aberdeen vs Rangers Predicted XI

Aberdeen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Joe Lewis; Jonny Hayes, Scott Brown, Ross McCrorie; Calvin Ramsey, Lewis Ferguson, Teddy Jenks, Jack Gurr; Ryan Hedges, Christian Ramirez, Marley Watkins

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Ianis Hagi, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Scott Wright, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent

Aberdeen vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far and head into Tuesday’s game unbeaten in their last nine meetings with the hosts. They are in super form and appear simply unstoppable at the moment. We are tipping them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Aberdeen 0-2 Rangers

Edited by Peter P