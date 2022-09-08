Aberdeen vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23

Aberdeen will welcome Rangers to the Pittodrie Stadium for a lunchtime kickoff in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The matchday seven fixture will pit second against third in the table, with just three points separating the two sides.

Second-placed Rangers will be looking to close the five-point gap to table-toppers Celtic. The Gers had a week to forget, having fallen to consecutive 4-0 defeats in the space of four days.

The first of the harrowing losses came in the Old Firm derby against their arch-rivals last weekend. Lial Abada's first-half brace inspired Celtic to a memorable victory.

Four days later, Rangers' decade-long wait for UEFA Champions League football got off to a terrible start. Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Mohamed Kudus and Steven Bergwijn all scored to guide Ajax to a comfortable 4-0 home win.

Aberdeen come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Ross County in league action. Duk thought he had won the game for the visitors with an 88th-minute goal but William Akio scored in the fifth minute of injury time to share the spoils.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have 40 wins from their last 66 matches against Aberdeen. Saturday's hosts have nine wins to their name, while 17 matches ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Kemar Roofe's 81st minute goal guided Rangers to a 1-0 home win.

Aberdeen form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Aberdeen vs Rangers Team News

Aberdeen

Callum Roberts and Connor Barron are unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: Callum Roberts, Connor Barron

Suspension: None

Rangers

Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Filip Helander, John Souttar and Ianis Hagi have all been ruled out with injuries, while Nnamdi Oforborh is unavailable.

Injuries: Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence, John Souttar

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Oforborh

Aberdeen vs Rangers Predicted XI

Aberdeen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kelle Roos (GK); Hayden Coulson, Liam Scales, Anthony Stewart, Jayden Richardson; Ross McCrorie, Ylber Ramadani; Jonathan Hayes, Leighton Clarkson, Vicente Besuijen; Bojan Miovski

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jon McLaughlin (GK), Borna Barisic, Leon King, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; Glen Kamara, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Antonio Colak, Fashion Sakala, Ryan Kent

Aberdeen vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers have not had the best of weeks and will want to get back on track with a statement victory. They will, however, have their work cut out against an Aberdeen side that are well-positioned to end their 11-game winless run against the capital side.

Both sides are likely to go all out for the win but we are backing Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-2 Rangers

