Abha vs Al Khaleej prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24

Abha and Al Khaleej battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 33 fixture on Thursday (May 23). Abha will look to bounce back from a harrowing 5-1 defeat at Al Ahli last week.

Firas Al-Buraikan, Ziyad Al Johani, Sumayhan Alnabit, Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie scored for Al Ahki in the rout, while Edouard Mendy's injury time own goal was a consolation strike for Abha.

Al Khaleej, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Al Ittihad. They went behind to Muhannad Al Shanqiti's first-half injury time strike, while Mohamed Shri drew the game level with nine minutes left.

The stalemate left them in 11th spot in the points table, having garnered 37 points from 32 games, while Abha are 17th with 29 points.

Abha vs Al Khaleej Head-to-Head

The two sides have five wins apiece from their last 14 head-to-head games. Their most recent clash came in December saw Al Khaleej claim a 2-1 away win in the Saudi King Cup quarterfinal.

Abha form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Al Khaleej form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-L

Abha vs Al Khaleej Team News

Abha

Fahad Al-Jumaiya is ruled out with a hamstring strain. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injury: Fahad Al-Jumaiya

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Al Khaleej

There are no injury or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Abha vs Al Khaleej Predicted XIs

Abha (5-4-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu (GK); Abdulelah Al Shammeri, Ibrahim Al Zubaidi, Fabian Noguera, Ziyad Al Sahafi, Mohammed Naji; Francois Kamano, Uros Matic, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Hassan Al Ali; Luka Djordjevic

Al Khaleej (4-3-3): Ibrahim Sehic (GK); Pedro Rebocho, Lisandro Lopez, Mohammed Al Khabrani, Saeed Al Hamsal; Ivo Rodrigues, Woo-Young Jung, Abdulelah Saeed; Fawaz Al Terais, Mohamed Sherif, Khaled Narey

Abha vs Al Khaleej Prediction

Abha are two points away from safety and have just two more games to keep their spot in the top flight.

Al Khaleej, for their part, are winless in seven games across competitions, losing four. Considering the same, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Abha 1-1 Al Khaleej