Abha vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024 

Abha host Al-Nassr at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City on Tuesday (April 2) in the Saudi Professional League.

The hosts drew 1-1 with Al Riyadh last time out. Cameroon international Francois Kamano opened the scoring in the first half before Riyadh level;ed the scores in the second.

Abha are 17th in the league table with 22 points from 25 games. They are two points away from safety and will exit the drop zone with a win.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, returned to winning ways, thrashing 10-man Al Tai 5-1 in their last game. Three different players got on the scoresheet, including league's top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted a brilliant second-half hat-trick. The visitors are second in the league table with 59 points.

Abha vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Abha and Al-Nassr, who lead 8-2.

Al-Nassr are unbeaten in seven games in the fixture.

Abha are without a clean sheet in 10 games in the fixture.

Al-Nassr are the second-highest-scoring side in the top flight this season, with a goal tally of 71.

All six of Zaeem Al-Janoub's league wins this season have come at home.

Abha vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Abha have lost one of their last four games after losing eight of 10. They have picked up two wins and two draws from their last four home games.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in four games. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top.

Prediction: Abha 1-3 Al-Nassr

Abha vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last eight meetings have all produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight matchups.)