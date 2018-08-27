Abneet Bharti provides fresh update on injury

Kaustubh Pandey FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 58 // 27 Aug 2018, 10:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Abneet Bharti

Indian football starlet Abneet Bharti has given fresh updates about the anterior cruciate injury that he suffered during his ongoing stint with Portuguese third division club Sintrense.

After having signed for Sintrense last year, Abneet seriously injured his knee in the month of November and underwent rehabilitation following it. The 20-year-old defender has given fresh updates regarding his injury and has revealed a rough time frame for his possible return to action for the Portuguese side.

Abneet said: "I'm now in the last stage of rehabilitation and I hope to start training and be match fit by the next few months."

"After I suffered the injury, my agent and the club officials spoke and decided that it would be better for me to do the rehab and surgery back in Warsaw, which is where my parents currently work. I know Jacek Jaroszewski, who is a very good doctor. We spoke to him and the surgery happened in very good hands. The rehab also happened with the same staff.

"And it's going very well. I'm in good hands. I came back to Warsaw because its good to have support of close people during difficult times. My parents, my family and my girlfriend- all these have been very crucial in keeping me going every single day."

"I will be back before the end of the year."

Abneet is currently India's only footballer playing abroad and joined Sintrense from former La Liga side Real Valladolid during the end of January last year. He has also plied his trade with S-League clubs Balestier Khalsa and Geylang International, before having started his career with Delhi based club Shastri FC at a very young age.

Abneet's name appeared in a list of the best Under-21 Asian Players in the world that appeared at prominent Italian website Calciomercato.