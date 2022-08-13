“Absolutely deserve this”, “the gift that keeps on giving” – Rival fans laugh at Manchester United as they concede 4 goals without reply during ‘nightmare’ first half at Brentford

Manchester United are losing 4-0 to Brentford at half-time in their Premier League clash on August 13 and rivals fans have gone absolute berserk.

Goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo have the Bees in dreamland right now as the Red Devils are being humiliated.

David de Gea was directly at fault for the first two goals. He failed to control an easy shot from Dasilva for the opener. He then made a poor pass, putting Christian Eriksen under pressure that led to the second goal.

To be fair, Eriksen was also partially responsible for the second as he failed to control De Gea's pass, allowing Jensen to muscle it away from him.

A penalty-box skirmish later allowed Mee to head home Brentford's third of the evening after a corner. Mbeumo then capped off a stunning counter attack to make it four for Brentford within 35 minutes.

Having lost their opening game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United are headed for another, more embarrassing defeat.

Rival fans have certainly jumped on the occasion to take digs at the club. From calls to laughs on the side, to sarcastic 'stop bullying' memes, the Red Devils are the butt of all the jokes right now.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who barely got a whiff of the ball in the opening stanza, wasn't spared either. One fan jokingly presumed that he might leave the stadium at half-time, referring to his early departure during a pre-season game earlier this month.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

sponge pants @spongepants1319 Man united fans after tonight lost : Man united fans after tonight lost : https://t.co/0LNpjJcm7Z

Conn @ConnCFC 🤣 LETS ALL LAUGH AT MANCHESTER UNITED 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 LETS ALL LAUGH AT MANCHESTER UNITED 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Conn @ConnCFC Manchester United is the gift that keeps on giving.. Manchester United is the gift that keeps on giving.. 😭😭

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Brentford vs Manchester United Brentford vs Manchester United https://t.co/HAzzwjICjj

Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? @PoorEPLreferees Yes, the ref should blow his whistle for full time as there is a major assault happening on the pitch for Brentford Vs Manchester United Yes, the ref should blow his whistle for full time as there is a major assault happening on the pitch for Brentford Vs Manchester United

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva I speak on behalf of all rival fans when I say Manchester United absolutely deserve this I speak on behalf of all rival fans when I say Manchester United absolutely deserve this

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United tenure sinking before it could take off

For all the hype surrounding his appointment, Erik ten Hag's tenure got off to a disappointing start last weekend. He started with a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Now, with Manchester United trailing 4-0 at half-time, it's getting worse for him, who certainly wouldn't have anticipated this.

Having guided Ajax back into the upper echelons of Europe, there were great expectations from the Dutchman, but he's been served a massive reality check.

If anything, these results have highlighted the scale of the task ahead of him, and the club seriously needs a revamp from stem to stern.

