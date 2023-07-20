"Absolutely orchestrated" - Former USMNT star claims Lionel Messi's visit to supermarket with wife Antonela Roccuzzo was staged by Inter Miami

Former United States star Alexi Lalas has claimed that Lionel Messi's visit to a Publix outlet was staged for publicity. He claims that Inter Miami wanted to give the supermarket some publicity and are making the most of everything with the Argentine.

Messi was spotted at Publix last week, just days after he shifted to Miami. The FIFA World Cup winner was seen shopping with his family and then heading out with a full cart.

Speaking to Fox Soccer, Lalas was adamant that every step of the visit was orchestrated, and it was all to give publicity to Publix. He added that the club were pushing in all ways possible to use Messi off the pitch as well as on it. He said:

"One of the things that they did was - when I say 'did' it's because it was absolutely orchestrated - Lionel Messi was in his new town and what do you do when you're in a new town? You stock the refrigerator. Lo and behold, he turns up at a Publix. For those who don't know, Publix is a ubiquitous grocery store down in that neck of the woods. And lo and behold, he is seen there with a cart full of stuff that he is going to stock in his refrigerator."

He added:

"It takes a couple of clicks to go to the Inter Miami website and pull up their corporate partners and woah! Amazing! Publix! There it is! Brilliant, by the way. I loved every orchestrated second of it. But this is part of the give-and-take and this is part of what Lionel Messi brings to this situation. You better access that and use that at every opportunity you get, with reason. And done the right way you can maximize the presence of Messi on and off the field."

Lionel Messi could make Inter Miami debut this week

Inter Miami play Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match this week at the DRV PNK Stadium. Lionel Messi is set to be included in the squad for the first time after he was unveiled to the fans on Sunday.

Gaston Edul has reported that the Argentine will be on the bench and could come on during the second half. The journalist added that Sergio Busquets will also on the bench and could also be making his debut.

David Beckham has hinted that the club would not be forcing the Argentine to play as he has just joined training. He wants the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner to take his time as he does not want him to suffer an injury.