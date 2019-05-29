AC Milan News: Paolo Maldini given time to consider the available Technical Director role

Paolo Maldini is offered the Technical Director role at AC Milan.

What's the story?

AC Milan legend and one of the best defenders to ever grace the game, Paolo Maldini has been offered the vacant role of a Technical Director after Leonardo stepped down from the duties. Ivan Gazidis, the club's CEO, has stated that he is willing to wait for Maldini's decision on the available hot seat.

AC Milan are giving Paolo Maldini time to consider the offer of becoming sporting director...https://t.co/Zss6cDCucT — AS English (@English_AS) May 29, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Milan's CEO is planning a major paradigm shift at AC Milan after missing the Champions League spot, finishing fifth in the Serie A by a narrow margin of one point.

Gazidis hopes to "bring Milan back to the top", and the upheaval at the Italian club has already commenced, as Gennaro Gattuso and Leonardo have resigned from their manager and technical director duties respectively.

Maldini is envisaged as a key figure in Rossoneri's rebuilding job by Ivan. The CEO spoke to Gazzetta Dello Sport in an interview and expressed his desire to retain the club icon in his board and said,

"Ideas, talent and solid base, like that we will bring Milan back to the top," "And I want Maldini as the technical director."

"I admire [Maldini] immensely. He represents the club's values and culture. You see Maldini and you see Milan.

The heart of the matter...

Paolo Maldini returned to AC Milan as a backroom staff after making 902 appearances for the club during his playing career. He was appointed as the sporting strategy and development director last August.

The chief executive has urged the club icon to grasp an eminent role behind the scenes. During an interview, Ivan said,

"He is ideal for a technical role. He would have a good staff around him. It wouldn't be a role just for show but one that is absolutely central in technical decisions.

"I'm not asking him to do everything by himself. He'll work as part of a group, he'll be supported and helped. He can give us a lot.

Gazidis is willing to wait for Maldini to make a decision on the proposal by his boyhood club.

"It's been a tiring season for everyone and Paolo has asked for time to reflect and consider if he has the energy to start over with this difficult and arduous project.

"It will require his utmost commitment - he must totally buy into it. He must feel 100 per cent. That's the condition for anyone who wants to come to Milan. But in the case of Maldini, he is Milan.

"I don't want to think about people who are not Maldini. I'm waiting for Paolo's decision, then we'll make a decision on the coach and the players."

Paolo Maldini has broken the silence and mentioned that he will make a decision on his future by the end of this week. The Milan legend said,

"I will decide by the end of the week",

It's a good offer but I need to consider everything. I know fans are waiting for me, it's the same for me. I am here".

Maldini reveals when he will decide future at AC Milan https://t.co/g3l5gmUoaS pic.twitter.com/EArMNVRIFT — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) May 29, 2019

What's next?

AC Milan has a pivotal summer ahead of them as they seek to end Juventus' hegemony in the Serie A. The club will look to appoint a manager after Maldini makes his decision on the offered Technical Director role.