Transfer Rumour: AC Milan poised to offer £45m for Arsenal star

Sanchez has grown unhappy at Arsenal due to their lack of silverware and is pushing for a move away.

Sanchez has been in scintillating form for Arsenal this season

What’s the story?

Italian giants AC Milan, who are all set to be taken over by the Chinese investors, Sino-Europe Sports Group, are poised to offer Arsenal £45 million for the services of Alexis Sanchez, according to the Sunday Mirror. The Italian side will reportedly offer the Chilean a three-year deal.

The Rossoneri are looking to make the most of the situation at the Emirates as the 28-year-old is currently unwilling to sign a new £180,000-a-week contract at the Gunners. But the Italians will have tough competition from rivals Juventus and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, who have been monitoring the Arsenal star for a long time now.

In case you didn’t know...

Sanchez is currently in the form of his life having already amassed 19 goals and 16 assists in just 32 appearances for Arsenal this season. The Chilean, who is currently in his third season with Arsenal, is reportedly looking for a move away from the Premier League and could be a perfect fit for AC Milan.

Over the last six seasons or so, Milan have struggled domestically and have failed to even qualify for Europe. As a result, they have suffered financially and have been unable to attract some of the biggest names to their shores.

But things are looking up for the Italian club. They will have new owners next month with the Chinese group, Sino-Europe Sports set to take over at the San Siro.

The heart of the matter

With the impending takeover of the club by rich Chinese investors, AC Milan could soon see a huge influx of cash in the next few months. The seven-time European champions will have a massive transfer budget come the summer, and could possibly convince Sanchez to move to Italy.

The Serie A giants have also targetted several other Premier League stars including the Everton’s Romelu Lukaku but Sanchez remains their top priority.

What’s next?

In case Sanchez does move to AC Milan it could see him pocket his desired £250,000 a week but possibly miss out on Champions League football as the Italian side currently sit 7th in the Serie A table, four points behind the European qualification spots.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although AC Milan are offering the 28-year-old massive wages, the club is definitely not an attractive option at the moment as they lack Champions League football and an established world class manager. It will take quite some time for the Italian giants to regain some of their lost glory. Arsenal, meanwhile, cannot afford to lose their best player given the kind of form Sanchez is in at the moment, and will fight tooth and nail to keep hold of their star.