AC Milan squad for the International Champions Cup

AC Milan will hope to climb back to the upper echelons of European football

Seven-time European Cup/Champions League winners AC Milan have announced their 28-man squad for the upcoming International Champions Cup. The Milanese club will look to build upon a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Seria B side Novara Calcio in their first pre-season friendly of the season. The Milan based club will kick off their International Champions Cup campaign against Premier League side Manchester United in the StubHub centre in California.

The 18-time Serie A winners had a very poor season last year as they finished sixth in the league while losing to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final. The European season was no better as they lost to Arsenal in the round of 16 fixtures of the Europa League after splashing out more than 150 million euros in the transfer market that saw them being banned from UEFA competitions (later overturned by the CAS).

Pepe Reina will look to strengthen a porous defence

Gennaro Gattuso will be looking for a better second season with his beloved AC Milan after reinforcing his Milan side with new signings Ivan Strinic, Pepe Reina and Alen Halilovic while selling M'Baye Niang, Gianluca Lapadula, Gianmarco Zigoni and Niccolo Zanellato.

The former Milan star will be without World Cup participants Carlos Bacca, Ivan Strinic and Lucas Biglia while injury issues mean Andrea Conti didn't make the cut. Riccardo Montolivo's uncertain future has meant that he too has been left behind.

AC Milan start off their International Champions Cup campaign against Manchester United in the StubHub centre in California on July 25th (US date) after which they will travel to US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to face another Premier League side in Tottenham Hotspur on July 31st. Milan conclude their pre-season tour on August 5th as they take on reigning La Liga Champions Barcelona in Levi's stadium in Santa Clara.

AC Milan Squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Antonio Donnarumma, Pepe Reina

Defenders: Ignazio Abate, Luca Antonelli, Gabriele Bellodi, Leonardo Bonucci, Davide Calabria, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Alessio Romagnoli, Stefan Simic, Cristian Zapata

Midfielders: Andrea Bertolacci, Giacomo Bonaventura, Marco Brescianini, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alen Halilovic, Frank Kessie, Manuel Locatelli, Jose Mauri, Emanuele Torrasi

Forwards: Fabio Borini, Patrick Cutrone, Nikola Kalinic, André Silva, Suso, Frank Tsadjout.

AC Milan International Champions Cup Schedule

25th July: AC Milan v Manchester United, StubHub centre, California

1 August: Tottenham v Milan, US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

4 August :AC Milan v Barcelona, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara