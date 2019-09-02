AC Milan transfer news: Ante Rebic moves to AC Milan with Andre Silva moving in the opposite direction

Ante Rebic has completed his move to AC Milan

What's the story?

Italian giants, AC Milan have reached an agreement with Bundesliga outfit, Eintracht Frankfurt for striker, Ante Rebic with Andre Silva going in the opposite direction. Both will be loan deals with the option to make them permanent at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

The Croatian on his part has also expressed his delight at having secured the move: "Very happy to be here", the player told reporters.

The Milan giants have been active in the transfer market with striker, Rafael Leao being their most expensive signing. Now that the deal has been agreed, the players are expected to sign on the dotted line within the next few hours.

In case you didn't know...

Last month, the German side had claimed that they were optimistic about retaining the services of Rebic with the club's sporting director saying so. However, that failed to materialise with the player now joining the Italian giants.

The Croatian managed a total of 100 appearances for Frankfurt since joining them in 2018 and contributed 25 goals.

Silva, on the other hand, found it difficult to establish a foothold at Milan. He was sent out on loan to Sevilla last season and this will be his second consecutive loan spell, one that will have the option to end his troubled stay at the San Siro.

He has managed only one appearance for AC Milan this season so far.

The heart of the matter

Reputed journalist, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the deal between AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt was done and dusted with Rebic and Silva joining the sides on an initial loan deal, with the option to make it permanent next season.

Both the clubs will be looking for goals from their new signings and the players will also hope that they can impress.

Rebic expressed his delight at having secured the move. He said that he was very happy to be at the Serie A outfit.

Ante Rebic to AC Milan, André Silva to Eintracht. Confirmed and... here we go! Total agreement reached for a loan with buy option for both. 🔴 @SkySport #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2019

What's next?

With just a few hours remaining for the European transfer window to shut close, it will be interesting to see whether both clubs would go on to bolster their squads further.