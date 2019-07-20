×
AC Milan Transfer News: Wolverhampton Wanderers looking to sign star forward Patrick Cutrone 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
39   //    20 Jul 2019, 08:44 IST

Belgium v Italy: Group A - 2019 UEFA U-21 Championship
Belgium v Italy: Group A - 2019 UEFA U-21 Championship

What's the story?

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sign AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone on a permanent transfer. If reports from Sky Sports are to be believed, both the teams are set to hold advanced talks for the Italian as well.

In case you didn't know...

AC Milan are aiming to offload a few players as they look to recap funds due to Finacial Fair Play requirements, as well as to increase their transfer budget. The Rossoneri had been excluded from the Europa league earlier over some breaches of FFP rules.

Patrick Cutrone meanwhile, came through AC Milan's youth system, making his debut for the Italian powerhouse in 2017. The striker became an integral part of the Rossoneri in the 2017/18 season, but was very poor in front of goal last season.

Cutrone has mustered 90 appearances and scored 27 times for Milan.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Wolverhampton Wanderers are in talks to sign highly-rated Italian striker Cutrone.

The 21-year old is valued at about £23 million, but endured a torrid time last season while leading the line, with just three goals in 34 appearances in the league last season.

Wolves are expected to bolster their squad before the start of the season after the club chairman Jeff Shi earlier assured the supporters of substantial investment ahead of their Europa League campaign.

The club have only confirmed permanent deals of Leander Dendoncker and Raul Jimenez thus far in the transfer window.

What's next?

Wolves are now in China for the Premier League Asia Trophy and will play defending Premier League champions Manchester City today in the final at the Hongkou Stadium.

The English side will then begin their Europa League campaign on 25 July against Crusaders FC in the first leg of the second qualifying round.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 AC Milan Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Patrick Cutrone AC Milan Transfer News
