AC Milan Transfer News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic agrees to join the Rossoneri, transfer to be completed in the next 24 hours

Shashi Choudhary
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Dec 26, 2019
Dec 26, 2019 IST

AC Milan v Genoa CFC - Serie A
AC Milan v Genoa CFC - Serie A

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's transfer saga has been put to bed after the 38-year-old striker has decided to join his former club AC Milan. The news has been confirmed by reliable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

According to reports, Zlatan is expected to arrive in Milan early next week with AC Milan chiefs expected to complete the transfer deal in next 24 hours.


Enter caption

AC Milan needed a spark to kickstart their season after being 11th in the league table with just 21 points from the first 16 games. Signing Zlatan could be the move which helps AC Milan get their season back on track.

Everton were interested in signing Zlatan

Di Marzio confirmed that Zlatan had several offers on the table including one from his good friend Carlo Ancelotti who recently took over as the Everton manager.

However, Zlatan decided to ignore all those interests and will sign for AC Milan where he is still loved as a cult hero. Zlatan had spent two seasons at San Siro playing for AC Milan where he scored 56 goals in just 85 appearances.

The current AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has been assured of his position as the long-term manager despite losing 5-0 against Atlanta last weekend. Now with Zlatan on board, things could get better for the Rossoneri as they face an uphill task of a Top 4 finish this season.

