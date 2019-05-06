×
AC Milan v Bologna Predicted Lineups - Serie A Predicted Lineups, AC Milan and Bologna Injury news, Suspensions List and more 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
06 May 2019, 08:14 IST

Parma Calcio v AC Milan - Serie A
Parma Calcio v AC Milan - Serie A

AC Milan will host Bologna at the San Siro in a crucial match to keep the Rossoneri chances of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

The host has run into a bad patch at exactly the wrong moment of the season. One victory in their last 7 league matches, including defeats in the Milan derby and against Juventus, has seen the Milan side falling outside of the top 4 in Serie A. The Rossoneri will need to turn their fortunes around and win if they are to keep their hopes to return to the Champions League.

The visitors though have nothing to play for after successfully avoiding relegation and will likely look to win the match.

Team News

AC Milan

The club captain will be missing out on action due to suspension after receiving the marching orders in the last against Torino.
The club captain will be missing out on action due to suspension after receiving the marching orders in the last against Torino.

Gennaro Gattuso is once again on the other end of injuries with Mattia Caldara becoming the latest to join the injury list after undergoing surgery on his knee that will keep him out for the next 5-6 months.

Caldara will join Andrea Conti, Davide Calabria and long term absentee Giacomo Bonaventura on the injury table.

The Rossoneri will be without their captain Alessio Romagnoli due to suspension after the Italian was sent off in his the last match against Torino.

Cristian Zapata and Ignazio Abate are expected to fill for the suspended captain and injured Caldara.

Suspension: Alessio Romagnoli

Injuries: Mattia Caldara, Andrea Conti, Davide Calabria, Giacomo Bonaventura


Bologna

The defender will be missing out from action due to suspension.
The defender will be missing out from action due to suspension.

Sinisa Mihajlovic will be forced to make a few changes to his side after suspensions to key players Roberto Soriano and Ibrahim Mbaye. They are currently enjoying a pretty good run towards the end of the season.

Adam Nagy will be missing for Bologna through injury.

Suspension: Roberto Soriano, Ibrahim Mbaye

Injuries: Adam Nagy

Predicted Lineups

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Zapata, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Paqueta; Suso, Cutrone, Piatek

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski, Calabresi, Danilo, Lyanco, Dijks, Poli, Pulgar, Dzemaili, Orsolini, Palacio, Sansone

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 AC Milan Football Bologna Football Hakan Calhanoglu Gennaro Gattuso
