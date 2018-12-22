AC Milan v Fiorentina: Match Preview, Team News, and Predictions | Serie A 2018-19

Can AC Milan return back to winning ways?

After two consecutive stalemates in the league, AC Milan will host Fiorentina in the San Siro on Saturday, hoping to end a 3-match winless streak in all competitions.

The Rossoneri sit comfortably in the 4th and the last Champions League spot in the Italian league, 5 points behind arch-rivals Inter Milan and 2 points ahead of Lazio. With Inter Milan only playing later in the day, a victory for the Rossoneri can pile the pressure on the Nerazzurri who travel to Verona.

On the other hand, the team from Florence has had a mixed season so far as they have won just 2 of their last 10 matches, having drawn 6 and lost 2. The last weekend victory over Empoli ended an 8-game winless run in all competitions for the La Viola.

A victory today will cut short the gap between the 10th placed Fiorentina and the 4th placed Milan to just 2 points.

AC Milan v Fiorentina: Kick-off Information

Date: 22nd December 2018

Time: 15:00 (local time), 19:30 (IST)

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Livestream: SonyLiv

AC Milan v Fiorentina: Team News

The absence of Frank Kessie will be a big blow to the Rossoneri

Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia, and Mattia Caldara are all long-term absentees for AC Milan while Frank Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko are out due to suspension. The midfield crisis has left Gattuso to call upon 3 midfielders from the reserves with 2 of them yet to make their debut in the league while the other is yet to make his professional debut.

Meanwhile, Stefano Pioli will be boosted by the return of Nikola Milenkovic and Jordan Veretout from suspension. Other than that, La Viola looks to have almost all their first team players fit.

AC Milan v Fiorentina: Probable Line-up

AC Milan: Donnarumma, Abate, Zapata, Romagnoli, Rodriguez, Calhanoglu, Jose Mauri, Suso, Castillejo, Cutrone, Higuain.

Fiorentina: Lafon, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Hugo, Biraghi, Benassi, Veretout, Gerson, Cheisa, Mirallas, Simeone.

AC Milan v Fiorentina: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches

AC Milan: D-L-D-W-W-

Fiorentina: W-D-L-D-D

AC Milan v Fiorentina: Prediction

AC Milan look dejected from their surprise Europa league exit against Olympiakos and were quite woeful in their last match against Bologna. Fiorentina, on the other hand, are high on confidence after putting an end to their 8-match winless streak.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-2 Fiorentina

