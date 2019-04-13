AC Milan v Lazio Predicted Lineups - Serie A 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, AC Milan and Lazio Injury news, Suspensions List and more

Can the Rossoneri overturn the recent run of poor results?

The race for the Champions League spot heats up with AC Milan hosting Lazio at the San Siro on Saturday.

The Rossoneri are going through their worst stretch form since Christmas, with 3 losses in their last 5 matches with defeats against Inter Milan, Juventus, and Sampdoria. AC Milan will need to step up their game if they are to consolidate their fourth position.

Lazio's win over Inter Milan a fortnight ago is a welcome boost to a side that has been consistently failing to beat the big teams in Italy. A win today at the San Siro could see the Biancocelesti moving to fourth in the table.

Team News

AC Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to be out on Saturday with an injury.

AC Milan are going through a serious injury crisis, with January signing Lucas Paqueta and shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma both expected to be out with an injury on Saturday while Andrea Conti remains doubtful for the fixture.

Giacomo Bonaventura is still out with the Italian still recovering from his ligament injury and is expected to be back only next season.

Suspended: none

Injuries: Lucas Paqueta, Gianluigi Donarumma, Andrea Conti (doubtful)

Lazio

The former Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj is out on Saturday with injury

Simeone Inzaghi has his set of injuries to worry about with key centre back and Romanian international Stefan Radu and Croatian midfielder Milan Badelj expected to be out with injury.

Jordan Lukaku is also unavailable for the Biancocelesti with the Belgian international likely to miss the entirety of this season with an injury.

Suspended: none

Injuries: Stefan Radu, Milan Badelj, Jordan Lukaku

Predicted Lineups

Lazio: Strakosha; Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Romulo, Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Correa; Immobile.

AC Milan: Reina; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu; Suso, Piatek, Cutrone.

