×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AC Milan v Lazio Predicted Lineups - Serie A 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, AC Milan and Lazio Injury news, Suspensions List and more

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Feature
13 Apr 2019, 09:06 IST

Can the Rossoneri overturn the recent run of poor results?
Can the Rossoneri overturn the recent run of poor results?

The race for the Champions League spot heats up with AC Milan hosting Lazio at the San Siro on Saturday.

The Rossoneri are going through their worst stretch form since Christmas, with 3 losses in their last 5 matches with defeats against Inter Milan, Juventus, and Sampdoria. AC Milan will need to step up their game if they are to consolidate their fourth position.

Lazio's win over Inter Milan a fortnight ago is a welcome boost to a side that has been consistently failing to beat the big teams in Italy. A win today at the San Siro could see the Biancocelesti moving to fourth in the table.

Team News

AC Milan


Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to be out on Saturday with an injury.
Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to be out on Saturday with an injury.

AC Milan are going through a serious injury crisis, with January signing Lucas Paqueta and shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma both expected to be out with an injury on Saturday while Andrea Conti remains doubtful for the fixture.

Giacomo Bonaventura is still out with the Italian still recovering from his ligament injury and is expected to be back only next season.

Suspended: none

Injuries: Lucas Paqueta, Gianluigi Donarumma, Andrea Conti (doubtful)

Advertisement

Lazio


The former Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj is out on Saturday with injury
The former Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj is out on Saturday with injury

Simeone Inzaghi has his set of injuries to worry about with key centre back and Romanian international Stefan Radu and Croatian midfielder Milan Badelj expected to be out with injury.

Jordan Lukaku is also unavailable for the Biancocelesti with the Belgian international likely to miss the entirety of this season with an injury.

Suspended: none

Injuries: Stefan Radu, Milan Badelj, Jordan Lukaku

Predicted Lineups

Lazio: Strakosha; Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Romulo, Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Correa; Immobile.

AC Milan: Reina; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu; Suso, Piatek, Cutrone.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 AC Milan Football Pepe Reina Gennaro Gattuso
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Inter Milan v Lazio Predicted Lineups - Serie A 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Inter Milan and Lazio Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
AC Milan v Lazio Preview: Serie A 2018/19 Match Preview, Where to Watch and more
RELATED STORY
AC Milan v Cagliari: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Lazio v AC Milan: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Coppa Italia 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Atalanta v AC Milan: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
AC Milan vs Empoli: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19, Genoa v AC Milan: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI 
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19, AC Milan v Napoli: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI 
RELATED STORY
AC Milan v Cagliari: Match Preview, When and where to watch, Form Guide, Key players | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Serie A: Juventus v AC Milan Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 31
FT PAR TOR
0 - 0
 Parma vs Torino
FT JUV MIL
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Milan
FT SAM ROM
0 - 1
 Sampdoria vs Roma
FT FIO FRO
0 - 1
 Fiorentina vs Frosinone
FT UDI EMP
3 - 2
 Udinese vs Empoli
FT CAG SPA
2 - 1
 Cagliari vs SPAL
FT INT ATA
0 - 0
 Internazionale vs Atalanta
FT LAZ SAS
2 - 2
 Lazio vs Sassuolo
FT NAP GEN
1 - 1
 Napoli vs Genoa
FT BOL CHI
3 - 0
 Bologna vs Chievo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us