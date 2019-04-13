AC Milan v Lazio Preview: Serie A 2018/19 Match Preview, Where to Watch and more

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 6 // 13 Apr 2019, 08:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v AC Milan - Serie A

The race for the Champions League spots gets even more hotter in the Serie A as AC Milan host Lazio at the San Siro today.

A couple of weeks ago, Gennaro Gattuso and his men were flying high in the Serie A with just a single defeat since Christmas, and were just a stone's throw away from their arch-rivals Inter Milan, in third.

Fast forward to the present, a defeat in the Derby della Madonnina, a draw against strugglers Udinese, and a defeat to arch rivals Juventus resulted in the Rossoneri being tied on points in 4th. A defeat to Lazio today could mean that they could slip out of the top 4 and go as low as 8th in the table.

Lazio has a big opportunity to get back into the Champions League spots if they can beat the Rossoneri away at the San Siro today. The Biancocelesti has had a very inconsistent season so far with losses against weaker opponents hampering the side whenever they are on a very good run. A side known to choke up against the big teams in Italy, the win against Inter Milan a fortnight ago would have added a welcome boost to the team's aspirations and morale.

The earlier league fixture between the sides ended in a draw.

Kickoff Information

Date: 13th April 2019

Time: 19:30 (local time), 00:00 (IST)

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Advertisement

AC Milan: L-D-L-L-W

Lazio: D-L-W-W-D

Key Players

AC Milan

Krzysztof Piątek

Pum Pum Pum

The man of the hour at AC Milan, Krzysztof Piatek has had a dream start at the San Siro since his January move from Genoa to Milan. The fact that the Polish international is the leading goal scorer in the league for AC Milan and Genoa, the side he left in January, speaks volumes about the striker.

Piatek is the leading goal scorer in the Serie A along with veteran Fabio Quagliarella with 21 goals.

Lazio

Ciro Immobile

The Italian will need to step up

The main man at the front for Lazio, Ciro Immobile has yet again had a good season so far with 14 goals in his 28 appearances. The Italian will need to step up if Laziisre to get into the top 4 of Serie A.

Advertisement