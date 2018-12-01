×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

AC Milan v Parma: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions, Betting Odds, Venue & Where To Watch Details | Serie A 2018-19

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Feature
168   //    01 Dec 2018, 14:42 IST

AC Milan will be high on confidence after scoring 5 past Dudelange in the Europa League
AC Milan will be high on confidence after scoring 5 past Dudelange in the Europa League

After thumping victory over Dudelange in the Europa League, AC Milan is set host Parma at the San Siro, as they look to continue their decent run.

After a 1-1 draw last week against 4th placed Lazio, AC Milan will be looking to consolidate their position and maybe try to jump to the 4th position a with a victory over 6th placed Parma.

After 2 successive losses against Atlanta and Lazio, Parma has knitted together a 3-match unbeaten run with victories in their last 2 matches. A victory for Parma will see them leapfrog AC Milan to 5th position.

AC Milan v Parma: Kick-off Information

Date: 2nd December 2018

Time: 12:30 (local time), 17:00 (IST)

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Livestream: SonyLiv

AC Milan v Parma: Team News

Gonzalo Higuain will once again sit out due to suspension
Gonzalo Higuain will once again sit out due to suspension

AC Milan has been plagued with injuries to key players with many of them suffering long term injuries. Ivan Strinic, Mateo Musacchio, Giacomo Bonaventura and Alessio Romagnoli are all out injured while Gonzalo Higuain will be facing his last of the 2-match ban he received after the red card against Juventus.

Federico Dimarco is the only injury concern for Parma with rest of the squad fully fit.

AC Milan v Parma: Probable Line-ups

AC Milan: Donnarumma, Abate, Zapata, Rodriguez, Calabria, Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu, Borini, Suso, Cutrone.

Parma: Sepe, Gagliolo, Bastoni, Alves, Iacoponi, Grassi, Scozzarella, Barilla, Siligardi, Inglese, Gervinho

AC Milan v Parma: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches:

AC Milan: W-D-L-D-W

Parma: W-W-D-L-L

AC Milan v Parma: Betting odds

(Bet 365)

AC Milan: 1.44

Parma: 7.50

Draw: 4.50

AC Milan v Parma: Prediction

AC Milan will be high on confidence after their impressive win over Dudelange in the Europa league fixture on Thursday. Tiredness is likely to take its toll on the Milan players after a tough week that has seen the Milan side face Real Betis, Juventus and Lazio.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Parma

Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 AC Milan Football Parma Football Suso Gonzalo Higuaín Serie A Teams
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Lazio vs AC Milan: Match preview, team news, predictions,...
RELATED STORY
They came, they saw, and they left - football's biggest...
RELATED STORY
AC Milan v Juventus: Match Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: 5 AC Milan players to watch out for this...
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4
RELATED STORY
5 concerning stats about AC Milan so far in the Serie A
RELATED STORY
AC Milan 0-2 Juventus: 5 Talking Points, Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/2019 - Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan: Three...
RELATED STORY
Juventus v SPAL: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Juventus's 2-0 win over their rivals AC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
Today SPA EMP 07:30 PM SPAL vs Empoli
Today FIO JUV 10:30 PM Fiorentina vs Juventus
Tomorrow SAM BOL 01:00 AM Sampdoria vs Bologna
Tomorrow MIL PAR 05:00 PM Milan vs Parma
Tomorrow FRO CAG 07:30 PM Frosinone vs Cagliari
Tomorrow SAS UDI 07:30 PM Sassuolo vs Udinese
Tomorrow TOR GEN 07:30 PM Torino vs Genoa
Tomorrow CHI LAZ 10:30 PM Chievo vs Lazio
03 Dec ROM INT 01:00 AM Roma vs Internazionale
04 Dec ATA NAP 01:00 AM Atalanta vs Napoli
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us