AC Milan v SPAL: Match Preview, Team News, team news, predictions, venue & where to watch details | Serie A 2018-19

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
51   //    29 Dec 2018, 18:44 IST

Can AC Milan find that elusive victory?
Can AC Milan find that elusive victory?

It is a do or die situation for the Rossoneri and their manager Gennaro Gattuso when they welcome 15th placed SPAL to the San Siro on Saturday in their last match of 2018.

Milan have been on a poor run with no victories in their previous 5 matches while also failing to score in their last 4 league matches. Gattuso's men have dropped to 6th spot after their poor run that saw them taking just 6 points from their previous 5 matches.

SPAL are on their own run of poor form with the side having been winless in their last 10 matches. After a bright start to the campaign, SPAL have taken just 8 points from their previous 10 matches.

AC Milan v SPAL: Kick-off Information

Date: 29th December 2018

Time: 20:30 (local time), 01:00 (IST)

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Livestream: SonyLiv

AC Milan v SPAL: Team News

The return of the Spaniard will be a big boost to the AC Milan side
The return of the Spaniard will be a big boost to the AC Milan side

Mattia Caldara, Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura are all long-term absentees while Fabio Borini is a notable absentee for the Rossoneri. 

Suso has been added to AC Milan squad and the Spaniard, if fit, is expected to produce the much-needed creativity from the Milan midfield.

SPAL have very few injuries to worry about with Johan Djourou the only player likely to be absent.

AC Milan v SPAL: Probable Line-up

AC Milan: Donnarumma, Calabria, Romagnoli, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Bakayoko, Castillejo, Higuain, Cutrone

SPAL: Gomis, Cionek, Vicari, Felipe, Fares, Schiatterella, Valdifiori, Valoti, Lazzari, Antenucci, Petagna

AC Milan v SPAL: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

AC Milan: D-L-D-L-D

SPAL: L-D-D-L-D

AC Milan v SPAL: Prediction

Both the sides have been in poor form of late with both attacking lineups not firing properly. The talent in the Milan side is hard to neglect and this gives them a slight edge over their opponents.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 SPAL

Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 19
FT JUV SAM
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Sampdoria
Today CHI FRO 07:30 PM Chievo vs Frosinone
Today EMP INT 07:30 PM Empoli vs Internazionale
Today GEN FIO 07:30 PM Genoa vs Fiorentina
Today LAZ TOR 07:30 PM Lazio vs Torino
Today PAR ROM 07:30 PM Parma vs Roma
Today SAS ATA 07:30 PM Sassuolo vs Atalanta
Today UDI CAG 07:30 PM Udinese vs Cagliari
Today NAP BOL 10:30 PM Napoli vs Bologna
Tomorrow MIL SPA 01:00 AM Milan vs SPAL
All Fixtures →
