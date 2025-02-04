AC Milan vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as AC Milan take on Claudio Ranieri's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent so far this season and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Giallorossi held Napoli to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Rossoneri played out a 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Inter Milan last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a slight edge over AS Roma and have won 21 out of the last 60 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 19 victories.

AS Roma have remained unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League last month.

AC Milan are winless in their last two matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 3-2 margin against Parma in a Serie A encounter last month.

AS Roma are unbeaten in their last four matches against AC Milan in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-1 margin in January last year.

AC Milan vs AS Roma Prediction

AC Milan have shown glimpses of their ability this season but are yet to come into their own on the domestic front. The Rossoneri gave a good account of themselves against Inter Milan and have a point to prove this week.

AS Roma have improved under Claudio Ranieri but have several issues to address ahead of this game. AC Milan are the better team on paper, however, and will look to make the most of their home advantage on Wednesday.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 AS Roma

AC Milan vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: AC Milan to keep a clean sheet - Yes

