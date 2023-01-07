AC Milan vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023 

AC Milan will host AS Roma at the San Siro in Serie A on Sunday, looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games and keep the heat on leaders Napoli.

Since losing 2-1 to Torino in October, the Rossoneri have won three of their next four games and drawn once. They remain in second place with 36 points in 16 games, five behind the Partenopei.

Stefano Pioli's side lifted the Scudetto last season, their first win in the competition in 11 years. They're now aiming to retain their title for the first time since the 1993-94 season.

Roma, meanwhile, have once again gone through the motions this season with 30 points in 16 games. They have won nine times and languish in sixth place in the top-flight standings.

The Giallorossi started the new year with a 1-0 defeat of Bologna. Lorenzo Pellegrini's sixth-minute penalty was enough to earn them their first league win in four games.

AC Milan vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Milan have won their last three Serie A meetings with Roma. They could win their fourth in a row for the first time since February 1990 (five in a row under Arrigo Sacchi).

Milan are looking to score in their tenth straight league game against Roma for the first time since 1972 (12).

Roma are the side against whom Milan have won the most Serie A games (78 out of 174).

The visitors have scored 95 goals away to the Rossoneri in Serie A - against no other side have they netted more (95 also against Lazio).

Milan have won three of their last four Serie A meetings against Roma - as many as they have in their previous 12.

AC Milan vs AS Roma Prediction

Milan have continued from where they left last season and have generally looked solid.

Roma, though, have been erratic. Unlike previous years, where defensive issues had held them back, it's their misfiring attack plaguing them now, having scored only 19 times in 16 games.

The Rossoneri shouldn't have issues defending against Roma and secure all three points, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-0 AS Roma

AC Milan vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Milan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

