AC Milan vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as AC Milan take on AS Roma on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
AS Roma are in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Giallorossi were held to a 1-1 draw by Sampdoria last month and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been leapfrogged by Inter Milan over the past month. The Rossoneri defeated Empoli by a 4-2 margin in their previous league game and will want a similar result this week.
AC Milan vs AS Roma Head-to-Head
AC Milan have a slight edge over AS Roma and have won 18 out of 51 matches played between the two teams. AS Roma have managed 16 victories against AC Milan and can trouble their opponents on Thursday.
The previous game between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for AC Milan. AS Roma gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this week.
AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-L-D-W-W
AS Roma form guide in the Serie A: D-W-W-L-L
AC Milan vs AS Roma Team News
AC Milan
Simon Kjaer and Pietro Pellegri are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Fode Ballo-Toure, Ismael Bennacer, and Franck Kessie are on international duty and will be unavailable for selection.
Injured: Simon Kjaer, Pietro Pellegri
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: Fode Ballo-Toure, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Ciprian Tatarusanu
AS Roma
Leonardo Spinazzola is recovering from a long-term injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Tammy Abraham has managed to recover from his knock and should be available for selection.
Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: Ebrima Darboe, Amadou Diawara
AC Milan vs AS Roma Predicted XI
AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic
AS Roma Predicted XI (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Roger Ibanez, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling; Rick Karsdorp, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham
AC Milan vs AS Roma Prediction
AC Milan have suffered a discernible slump in recent weeks and will need to work hard to give Inter Milan a run for their money this season. The Rossoneri have grown in stature under Stefano Pioli and will look to win the league title this season.
AS Roma have improved some aspects of their game under Jose Mourinho but have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year. AC Milan have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 AS Roma