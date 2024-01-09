AC Milan vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th January 2024

The Coppa Italia is back in action with another round of matches this week as Atalanta lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Wednesday.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against AS Roma last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Empoli by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 18 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 12 victories.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions and have scored a total of 15 goals in these games, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-2 margin against Atalanta in a Serie A fixture last month.

AC Milan have kept a total of three clean sheets in their last five matches in all competitions and have conceded a total of three goals during this period.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-0 margin against Torino in a Serie A match last month.

The last three matches between the two teams have witnessed a total of nine goals and only one clean sheet.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Prediction

AC Milan have been in impressive form in recent weeks and will be intent on winning silverware this season. The likes of Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic can be lethal on their day and will be intent on making their mark this week.

Atalanta can pack a punch on their day and have troubled the Rossoneri in the recent past. AC Milan are in better form at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-2 Atalanta

AC Milan vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes