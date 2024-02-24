AC Milan vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Atalanta lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in a crucial encounter at the San Siro on Sunday.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The away side eased past Sassuolo by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Rennes in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 18 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 13 victories.

Atalanta have won only three of their last nine matches against AC Milan in the Serie A but did manage to win the reverse fixture last year by a 3-2 margin.

Atalanta won the reverse fixture against AC Milan last year and could complete a Serie A double over the Rossoneri for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

AC Milan have won each of their last two matches at home against AC Milan in the Serie A and have managed to keep clean sheets in both these games.

Atalanta have picked up a total of 15 points in the second half of the season in the Serie A so far - more than any other team in the competition during this period.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal but seem to have fallen behind in the title race. Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Atalanta have come into their own in recent weeks and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-2 Atalanta

AC Milan vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes