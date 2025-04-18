AC Milan vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

AC Milan will invite Atalanta to San Siro in Serie A on Sunday. The visitors are in third place in the league table and have a 10-point lead over Milan.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games last week, recording a 4-0 away triumph over Udinese. Rafael Leão and Strahinja Pavlović added goals late in the first half while Theo Hernández and Tijjani Reijnders added goals in quick succession after the break.

La Dea registered their first win after three consecutive losses last week. They met Bologna and first-half goals from Mateo Retegui and Mario Pašalić helped them to a 2-0 home triumph.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 147 times in all competitions. Milan have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 69 wins. The visitors have 30 wins and 48 games have ended in draws.

La Dea are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts and registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

The visitors have the second-best attacking and second-best defensive record in Serie A this season. They have scored 65 goals and conceded 30 goals in 32 games.

AC Milan have lost just one of their last 17 home games in all competitions.

Atalanta have seen conclusive results in their last five away games, recording three wins. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in these wins.

Milan have scored one goal apiece in their last three meetings against the visitors. La Dea, meanwhile, have scored at least two goals in three of their last four meetings against the hosts.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Prediction

The Rossoneri have lost just one of their last six league games while recording three wins. They have scored at least two goals in four games in that period. They have lost just one of their home games in all competitions since October and will look to build on that form.

Kyle Walker, Emerson Royal, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss this match due to injuries. Mike Maignan and Santiago Gimenez have resumed full training and are in contention to start here.

La Dea returned to winning and goalscoring ways after three losses last week and will look to build on that form. They have won three of their last four meetings against Milan and will look to extend their unbeaten streak in this fixture to five games. Notably, they are winless in their last three Serie A away meetings against the hosts, failing to score in two.

Gianluca Scamacca, Giorgio Scalvini, Marco Palestra, Sead Kolasinac, and Charles De Ketelaere remain sidelined with injuries. Stefan Posch has trained separately from the squad and will undergo a late fitness test.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect them to settle for a draw.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Atalanta

AC Milan vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

