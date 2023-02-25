AC Milan vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Reigning champions AC Milan entertain sixth-placed Atalanta at the San Siro in Serie A on Sunday (February 26). The hosts are in fourth place in the league table and have a three-point lead over Atalanta, who have 41 points.

Milan registered consecutive league wins last Saturday, thanks to Junior Messias' 31st-minute winner at Monza. After four consecutive defeats across competitions, they have bounced back well with 1-0 wins in their last three games.

Meanwhile, Atalanta's inconsistent run in the league continued last week, as they fell 2-1 at home against Lecce. Rasmus Hojlund scored a consolation in the 87th minute after Lecce had taken a two-goal lead.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Lombardy-based rivals have crossed paths 142 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1929. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings, leading 68-27.

Milan are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Atalanta. The reverse fixture in Bergamo in August ended 1-1.

Interestingly, Milan have just one win in their last eight home meetings against the visitors.

Milan have scored at least twice in six of their last seven home games in Serie A, while Atalanta have netted twice in six of their last eight away outings.

The visitors trail Milan by three points in the standings but have outscored the hosts 42-39 and also conceded fewer goals (26-30) in 23 outings.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Prediction

Milan have had a change in fortunes in recent meetings against Atalanta. Between 2015 and 2021, they beat the visitors just once but have now done so thrice in their last four meetings across competitions.

They went winless for roughly a month but have now returned to form with three straight 1-0 wins. The trend of low-scoring outings could continue for Stefano Pioli's men.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have not scored in two of their last four meetings against Milan but have netted at least twice in four of their last five trips to the San Siro. Gian Piero Gasperini's men have been inconsistent in recent games, but a draw could ensue.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Atalanta

AC Milan vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leão to score or assist any time - Yes

