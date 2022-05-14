AC Milan vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as AC Milan take on Atalanta on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atalanta are in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The away side defeated Spezia by a 3-1 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are fighting for the Serie A crown. The Rossoneri secured a crucial 3-1 victory against Hellas Verona in their previous game and cannot afford a poor result this weekend.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Atalanta and have won 16 of the 39 matches played between the two sides. Atalanta have managed 11 victories against AC Milan and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for AC Milan. Atalanta were impressive on the day and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-D

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-D-D-W-L

AC Milan vs Atalanta Team News

AC Milan have an excellent squad

AC Milan

Simon Kjaer remains the only long-term absentee for AC Milan and has been ruled out of this match. Alessandro Florenzi has recovered from his knee injury and should be available for selection.

Injured: Simon Kjaer

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Davide Zappacosta and Aleksey Miranchuk have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection. Rafael Toloi and Giuseppe Pezzella remain injured, however, and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Rafael Toloi, Giuseppe Pezzella

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Josip Ilicic

AC Milan vs Atalanta Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Pierre Kalulu, Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Merih Demiral; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Teun Koopmeiners, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

AC Milan vs Atalanta Prediction

AC Milan have carved out a two-point lead at the top of the Serie A standings and are within touching distance of a historic league triumph. The Rossoneri face stiff competition from Inter Milan at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong over the next week.

Atalanta are perfectly capable of troubling Italy's big names and have become a formidable force in their own right. AC Milan have been the better team this season, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Atalanta

