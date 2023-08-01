AC Milan vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st August 2023

Club football is back in action with another round of matches this week as AC Milan lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in a friendly match at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on Tuesday.

AC Milan vs Barcelona Preview

AC Milan finished fourth in the Serie A standings last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The Rossoneri suffered a defeat on penalties against Juventus in their previous friendly match and will look to bounce back this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, finished at the top of the La Liga standings last season and have grown in stature under Xavi's tutelage. The Catalan outfit stunned arch-rivals Real Madrid with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this fixture.

AC Milan vs Barcelona Head-to-head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against AC Milan on the European stage and have won eight out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's four victories.

Barcelona were defensively brilliant in La Liga last season and conceded only 20 goals in their 38 league games.

AC Milan ended their Serie A season on a positive note and won their last three matches, scoring nine goals during this period.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in 2013 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Barcelona.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last three matches against AC Milan and have scored a total of eight goals in these matches.

AC Milan have won only one of their last 11 matches against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

AC Milan vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been in impressive form on their pre-season tour and seem to be in ominous form ahead of the new season. With Ousmane Dembele on his way out of the club, the likes of Raphinha and Ansu Fati will look to seize the initiative this week.

AC Milan can pack a punch on their day but face a tough opponent on Tuesday. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-3 Barcelona

AC Milan vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes